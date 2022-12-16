OTTAWA — Partners for a Healthy Putnam County has announced the release of the 2023-2025 Putnam County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
The Partners for a Healthy Putnam County (Partners) is the group of organizations that are working toward the vision of "promoting active and healthy lifestyles to enhance the quality of life in Putnam County." Members of the group include representatives from a variety of agencies, organizations, and businesses, as well as interested members of the community, according to a press release issued by the Putnam County Health Department.
The purpose of the CHIP is to create a plan that outlines goals and strategies to address health concerns in the community. The CHIP was created using findings from the community health assessment and other local data sources.
During the summer of 2022, Partners met to identify top health concerns and outcomes for Putnam County. Three priorities were identified: mental health, healthy behaviors and community conditions. Examples of goals in the Putnam County CHIP:
• mental health and addiction: increase awareness and access to treatment, increase awareness of support services available, reduce depression and suicide.
• healthy behaviors: increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, promote physical activity opportunities in the county, decrease falls among seniors.
• community conditions: increase awareness of violence prevalence in the community, influence youth attitudes and behaviors about interpersonal violence, engage influential adults to create a protective environment.
Partners, stakeholders, and community members are encouraged to take an active role in implementing the goals and strategies identified in this plan to make Putnam County a better place to live, work and play. Persons interested in partaking or contributing to the group can contact Bridget Fischer, PCHD’s public information officer at 419-523-5608.
To review and access the full plan visit https://putnamhealth.com/resources/community-health-improvement-plan/.
