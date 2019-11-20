From September to October, the unemployment rate increased in Defiance, Fulton and Henry counties, decreased in Putnam County and remained steady in Williams and Paulding counties, according to data recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary October 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.6% in Mercer County to a high of 7.8% in Monroe County. From September, unemployment rates decreased in 57 counties, increased in 18 counties and remained the same in 13 counties.
ODJFS reported that six counties had unemployment rates at or below 3% in October (compared to just two counties in September). The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer, were Geauga at 2.7%, Lake and Medina at 2.8% and Putnam and Wyandot counties at 2.9%
Four counties logged unemployment rates at or above 6% last month. In addition to Monroe, they were Noble, Jefferson and Meigs counties.
October unemployment rates in other northwest Ohio counties, with September’s rates in parentheses, were: Defiance County, 4.8% (4.2%); Williams County, 3.4% (3.4%); Paulding County, 4% (4%); Fulton County, 4% (3.8%); and Henry County, 4% (3.9%).
The comparable, not seasonally adjusted, statewide unemployment rate was 3.9% last month. Seasonally adjusted figures put the statewide October unemployment rate at 4.2% — unchanged from September and up just a bit from 4.1% in August.
The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in September, and from 3.8% in October 2018.
Labor-force estimates in the six-county area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, are: Defiance County, 18,000; Fulton County, 22,400; Henry County, 13,400; Paulding County, 8,500; Putnam County, 18,900 and Williams County, 19,000.
