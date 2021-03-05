HICKSVILLE — An Indiana man led law enforcement officers on a pursuit early Friday morning through two states.
The motorist, Skyler Robertson, 27, of Hamilton, Ind., remains at large.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of East High Street. A male driver reportedly exited the vehicle. When an officer approached, the suspect got back into the vehicle and drove off.
Denning said officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit began though the streets of Hicksville. The vehicle continued into Dekalb County, Ind., on County Road 64 and ended on County Road 75 when Robertson’s vehicle left the roadway and entered a cornfield, becoming stuck in the mud. Robertson allegedly fled on foot.
A 27-year-old female passenger was detained initially and later released.
Sheriff deputies from Dekalb and Defiance counties, and their K-9 units attempted to track Robertson, but efforts were unsuccessful.
Denning reported that drugs and paraphernalia were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. Hicksville Police Department has issued a warrant for Robertson’s arrest. Other charges will be forwarded to Defiance County prosecutor’s office for review.
Other warrants for the suspect are active in Tennessee, Georgia and Colorado.
Denning said, “Robertson does have a history of violence and drug use, so please do not approach, and contact your local law enforcement agency or Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.”
