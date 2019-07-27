Purple & Gold Club

The Defiance College Purple and Gold Club recently received a $1,000 grant from the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF). The funds will be used for the needs of the student athletes and assistance with programming/year-end banquet. Discussing the grant are Jim Williams (left), DAF trustee, grants committee member; and Bryan Post, president of the DC Purple and Gold Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.