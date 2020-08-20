The Paulding County Chapter of Wreaths Across America is getting the word out about purchasing wreaths to commemorate those who have served in our country’s military.
Residents can contact Linda McCain at 419-670-2659 to purchase directly. You also can send a check to 08313 Road 71, Paulding, to reserve your wreath. Make checks payable to Wreaths Across America.
The goal for 2020, which will be the organization’s third year in operation, is to sell 1,000 wreaths. The cost is $15 each. If people buy two ($30), the third one is free. This is a great opportunity to thank a veteran, whether it’s a family member or someone who no longer has family in the area. The cutoff date to purchase wreaths each year is in November.
Every December, Wreaths Across America holds wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations across the world. Paulding’s ceremony will be held Dec. 19 at St. Paul’s Cemetery along County Road 87.
Wreaths Across America’s core mission is remember, honor and teach. This year’s motto is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.”
To get involved or learn more about Paulding’s Wreath Across America Chapter, follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PauldingVet-eransMemorialWreaths/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.