• Fulton County

Pumpkin Spooktacular

The Archbold Village Park and Recreation Department will be having a Pumpkin Spooktacular from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ruihley Park, 401 W. Holland St. The event is for the whole family. 

There will be face painting, a petting zoo, pictures with Princess Jasmine and Spider-Man, magic, balloon artists, food trucks and booths from various businesses and organizations in the area.

Load comments