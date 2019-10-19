• Fulton County
Pumpkin Spooktacular
The Archbold Village Park and Recreation Department will be having a Pumpkin Spooktacular from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ruihley Park, 401 W. Holland St. The event is for the whole family.
There will be face painting, a petting zoo, pictures with Princess Jasmine and Spider-Man, magic, balloon artists, food trucks and booths from various businesses and organizations in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.