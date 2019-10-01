• Paulding County

Pumpkin Palooza:

The United Way of Paulding County is hosting a Pumpkin Palooza from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Paulding Church of the Nazarene. There will be festival games, a freewill spaghetti dinner, door prizes, bake sale, raffle and more.

Contests include pumpkin pie eating and cornhole.

The Church of the Nazarene is located at 200 Dooley Drive, Paulding.

