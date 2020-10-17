• Defiance County

Pumpkin make-along:

The Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace will host a virtual fabric pumpkin make-along Nov. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. During this free online class, you’ll learn how to sew "yo-yos" and put them together to make a decorative pumpkin. Free supplies and Zoom meeting log-in information will be provided to those who register. Space is limited. To register, contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.

