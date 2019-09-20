Recently Beulah Bryant of Holgate found four puffballs in her yard, including a double puffball as big as a bowling ball. The double puffball is located in her front yard, where, she said, “if you drive by, you can see it.” Bryant’s daughter, Crystal Gerschutz, (who owns the bowling ball) was the one who first located the double puffball near a newly-installed antenna on the property. Bryant has no plans to do anything with the puffball, preferring to let nature take its course with it.
