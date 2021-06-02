PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed a publicity request for an upcoming candidates forum during a recent session.

Laurie Lucas of the Paulding County Republican Women's Club inquired about the possibility of placing a banner at the OSU Extension Office building for the organization's meet the candidates forum on July 15.

The event will be held at that office beginning with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. and a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein suggested that Lucas check with the county's fair board about the possibility of hanging the banner at the fairgrounds during the Paulding County Fair, June 12-19.

Lucas also noted that the club will host Charlotte McGuire, vice president of District 3 of the Ohio Board of Education, as guest speaker at 6 p.m. on June 15 at the fairgrounds (during fair week).

In other business, commissioners:

• passed a resolution approving an appropriation of $715,242 in the county capital assets fund.

• approved a resolution authorizing the creation of a $30,000 commissioners miscellaneous/MPO rent fund.

• passed a resolution creating an American Rescue Plan fund for new money to be provided by the federal government.

