The extension of a prohibition on public attendance of Defiance City Council meetings was approved Tuesday due to the coronavirus situation, but options for participation remain.
Council unanimously approved a related ordinance during its meeting Tuesday night that pushes the prohibition to July 1. For the most part, the ordinance simply reflects a measure (Substitute House Bill 404) passed by the Ohio General Assembly last week to extend the deadline for public meetings to be held virtually — via Zoom technology and Webex, for example — until July 1.
The city ordinance makes reference to HB 404, "a part of which permits a public body to limit access to public meetings that provided there is sufficient ability for the general public to 'observe and hear the discussions and deliberations of all members of the public body.'"
While the city does not use Zoom or Webex for its Tuesday night meetings, the public can watch them on DCTV Channel 5.
"We have Webex capabilities, but every council member has made a point to appear in person (at the meetings)," said Defiance City Law Director Sean O'Donnell. "A lot of jurisdictions are not doing that."
The city ordinance states that council finds "a suspension of certain rules is both necessary and vital to comply with the above-referenced laws and to ensure the safety of the general public ... ."
The ordinance allows the city to continue a practice it has had in force since April due to the coronavirus situation. However, options for public participation remain available.
Citizens can:
• call or write their ward council member or one of council's three at-large council members (who represent the entire city).
• write to the council clerk (councilclerk@cityofdefiance.com) to have their comments read aloud at a council meeting.
• ask to be placed on council's agenda to address a specific topic at a council meeting. "It has to be on a topic of interest to the public," said O'Donnell. "This is not your time to air your grievance. You can go through your council member (for that)."
According to O'Donnell the state's open meetings law "doesn't necessarily" give the public the "right to speak at a meeting," but the "right to be present." Before the coronavirus situation, council had allotted time to take public comments on a topic not on the agenda.
In passing HB 404 to extend restrictions on meeting attendance, Defiance's state representative in Columbus — Republican Craig Riedel — said he supported the legislation as a temporary measure.
"Unfortunately, it is necessary under the current circumstances," he said. "I think it's the wise thing for the time being."
But he said if a vaccine proves effective and the virus situation abates to some extent the General Assembly could rescind the legislation.
"When we passed 404 and extended it to July we were just buying ourselves some time, not knowing fully when we will have the virus under control," said Riedel. "There could be a time next year we don't need to do this anymore."
