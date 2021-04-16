If everything goes as planned, Defiance City Council and administration officials should be welcoming back the public to its meetings in early May.
Council members unanimously approved a motion Tuesday directing Law Director Sean O'Donnell to draw up legislation that will lift the restriction on public participation due to the coronavirus situation.
The plan is for an emergency ordinance to appear at council's April 27 meeting. If approved on that date and signed by Mayor Mike McCann, the public would be allowed to attend meetings again on May 4, thus ending a restriction in place since early last year.
However, contemporary social distancing guidelines would be in play.
For example, attendees will be asked to wear face masks, chairs will be spaced apart in the room where meetings are held — the community room in the city service building, 631 Perry St. — and the gallery will have room for only 10 persons from the public. The latter is based on the state requirement that gathering venues be filled with no greater than 25% capacity.
"I'm glad council is moving in this direction," commented Mayor McCann. "We need to restore some normalcy to our lives, and allowing the public to return to our meetings, with some modest restrictions is a good move. We seldom have large numbers of people attending so staying within the guidelines ... should be fairly easy. Most of us have been vaccinated, I think. Personally, I'm very comfortable being around people now whether they're vaccinated or not."
As for other meetings on other topics outside a particular council agenda, McCann noted that "hopefully, we can return to having some larger town hall meetings to discuss parks, road enhancements and the Native American Tribute, for example, later this year. Town halls this summer probably wouldn't be well attended because we are all so busy with other things."
O'Donnell praised city council for continuing to meet in-person during the coronavirus situation — despite the public's exclusion — as other public bodies have not.
"One of the great pleasures of working with this particular city council is that the members did not let fear dictate their actions," he stated. "Many city councils still meet virtually only. This council met in person throughout the last year. They appear to be continuing to show such fortitude here."
Those who wish to watch council meetings on DCTV or YouTube will retain that option. Meetings can be viewed live via those sources.
