Area residents are reminded that the 75th annual Defiance Lions Club, which had been scheduled for Oct. 31, has been cancelled due to restrictions and safety concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
Parade co-chairman Ken Wenner relayed that the high school and junior high school bands may not be able to participate on Halloween. In addition, social distancing would be difficult along the parade rout since thousands typically turn out for the event.
“We were not willing to take the liability if anyone contracted the coronavirus at the parade,” added Wenner.
He noted that the local station DCTV would be able to air previous recordings of past Lions Club Halloween parades on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
