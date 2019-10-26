ARCHBOLD — The public is invited to get a glimpse of what Northwest State Community College (NSCC) has to offer during the ‘Discover NSCC’ open house, set to take place Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at, 22600 Ohio 34.
“Northwest State offers great education and training for students of all ages,” said Terri Lavin, director of admissions. “At Discover NSCC Day, we will have activities all across campus. Discover NSCC Day is a great way for students to see firsthand some of the many great things we do to help change lives through education.”
The event will explore how the college can help connect students to education, training and ultimately, access to career opportunities.
Hands-on activities scheduled include testing specimens in the medical assisting lab, investigating a mock crime scene, escape rooms, 3-D printing and chemistry exploration, an all-ages obstacle course and observing simulations in the school’s state-of-the-art NSCC nursing lab.
In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to win one of two $500 scholarships.
NSCC student services representatives from advising, admissions, financial aid and more will be on hand to answer questions and share information.
Meanwhile, the NSCC alumni relations department will offer special “Re-Discover NSCC Day” activities on campus for alumni, family and friends. Alumni events include coffee and donuts, a meet-and-greet with NSCC president Dr. Michael Thomson and other college representatives and a special luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in room C200.
The Re-Discover NSCC alumni event is free, but registration is required. Visit northweststate.edu/events or call 419-267-1351 for details.
Discover NSCC Day is a free event, and is open to the public. For more information, visit northweststate.edu/discover-nscc or call the admissions office at 419-267-1320.
Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969.
The college offers associate degrees with numerous transfer options, short-term certificate programs and workforce training programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses and industries.
