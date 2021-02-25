Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) has been working with county and local officials, nonprofit organizations, citizens, and the Ohio Department of Transportation to update the Long-Range Transportation Plan — Moving Together 2045. The plan illustrates the existing transportation conditions in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties, and provides the vision, goals, and strategies needed to both sustain and improve various transportation modes in the region.

A virtual public meeting to present on the plan will be held March 30 at 6 p.m. via the platform Zoom. A link to the meeting will be available online at www.mvpo.org/mt2045, the MVPO Facebook page, or can be requested via email at transportation@mvpo.org. If anyone is unable to attend the Zoom meeting, they can call the MVPO office at 419-784-3882 for a copy of the meeting presentation.

The draft plan is available online at www.mvpo.org/mt2045. A physical copy also is available upon request. MVPO would appreciate any public input on the plan. Comments can be submitted online at aforementioned web address or emailed to transportation@mvpo.org. Public comments will be accepted until April 25.

