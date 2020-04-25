• Williams County
Public hearing:
Edon Village Council has scheduled a public hearing at 7 p.m. May 18 to discuss three ordinances dealing with zoning laws in the village.
The hearing will take place during council's regular meeting, which will be held via teleconference. Those interested in participating may call 978-990-5000 and use the access code 648084#.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.