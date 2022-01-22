• Defiance County
Public meeting:
Ayersville Local Schools, 28046 Watson Road, Defiance, will host a public hearing Jan. 27 from 2-3 pm., in the superintendent's office to allow the public to provide comments on how the district plans to spend its IDEA, Part B funds.
IDEA, Part B fund allocations are administered through the Office of Exceptional Children, Ohio Department of Education. The federal dollars are made available under the provision of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Entitlements are based upon the number of resident children with disabilities, age 3-21, who are provided appropriate special education programs by the school district.
The district is required to provide notice of a public hearing in which the public is able to provide comments on how the district plans to spend its IDEA funds. Anyone wishing to provide comments is asked to attend the hearing.
