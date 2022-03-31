Defiance County:
Public health week---
The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is focusing on a different area of wellness each day next week during National Public Health Week (NPHW), April 4-10.
The observations include: Monday, emotional wellness; Tuesday, intellectual wellness; Wednesday, physical wellness; Thursday, social wellness; Friday, environmental wellness; Saturday, financial wellness; and Sunday, spiritual wellness.
Defiance County residents are encouraged to follow DCGHD throughout the week to learn ways to improve on these different areas of wellness. DCGHD will be sharing a message each day next week on its social media platforms.
