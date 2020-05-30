Protesters have taken to the streets around the country to show their disapproval for the alleged acts of Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been charged with murder after an incident that resulted in the death of George Floyd earlier this week. And while some protests have turned violent, residents in northwest Ohio took the opportunity on Friday to gather in front of the Defiance County Courthouse and show solidarity through prayer and non-violent protest.

