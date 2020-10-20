NAPOLEON — Napoleon Police Department’s K9 Luke will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501©(3) charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 4,033 vets to K9s in the country at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.