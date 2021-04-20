Delaware Township is the location for a Texas-based company’s proposed solar field in Defiance County.
Cliff Scher, senior director of project development for 7X Energy, headquartered in Austin, Texas, spoke about the project during Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting. Scher made his presentation via electronic means.
Also on hand was Defiance County’s economic development director, Erika Willitzer.
The Texas-based renewable energy company hopes to sign leases with property owners in Delaware Township, northeast of Sherwood, for 700 acres needed for a 500-acre project, according to Scher. The field would have a capacity of 68 megawatts, he noted.
The project — known as “Cepheus” — would need to be approved by the Ohio Power Sighting Board while local public hearings also would be held.
Scher provided approximate annual tax revenue figures for the political subdivisions affected by the project if it comes to fruition: $240,000 to Central Local School District; $100,000 to Defiance County; $60,000 to Delaware Township trustees; and $8,000 to Sherwood Village.
Solar fields and windfarms are typically undertaken through government tax credits, with taxpayer subsidies assisting in the projects.
Asked by Commissioner Ryan Mack about possible opposition to the project Scher said, “certainly not directly. Anecdotally, I’ve heard about people with some concerns, and we would look forward to talking to those people too and doing what we can to address those concerns, whether it’s the vegetative buffer ... .
“It’s part of what we take into account when we work on our layout,” added Scher. “Obviously, we want to have the most efficient layout possible, but at the same time if there’s things we can do to help be a better neighbor throughout the life of the project. We’ll do our best to do that.”
Scher noted that his company is involved in a proposed solar project near Fayette in Fulton County and one in Wood County as well.
A separate company (Candela Renewables) also is working on a possible solar field near Mark Center, a project which is not connected to 7X Energy.
Also Monday, commissioners opened bids with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter on cement stabilization work.
Two options were offered to contractors — for work on “various areas” (proposal A) and for fixing up Weichman Road along the Maumee River in Richland Township (proposal B).
Bids were received for proposal A from Tenmile Creek Excavating, Detroit, Mich. ($351,250.50) and Tri Mor Corporation, Amherst ($345,600.15).
Tenmile Creek Excavating offered the only bid for proposal B ($336,239.70).
The engineer’s estimates were $320,000 for “various areas” and $306,000 for Weichman Road.
Commissioners will review the bids and award contracts later.
With the cement stabilization process, old road pavement is churned up, evened out and used for a new road base that is then resurfaced.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received Defiance Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update. He noted that the new bridge on Farmer-Mark Road, just south of Ohio 18, built by county crews is open, but with reduced speed until asphalt resurfacing can be completed. Meanwhile, work was underway Monday in Hicksville to widen Clemmer Road at the county fairgrounds and add a turn lane.
• held the first quarter investment advisory meeting with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group and Schlatter. The county’s investment, landfill closure and post closure portfolios were approved.
• received an update on legal matters from Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
