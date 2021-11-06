A state board has scheduled a public hearing in Defiance next month on a pending solar project in Sherwood that has caused concerns from some neighboring residents.
The Ohio Power Siting Board’s (OPSB) hearing on the “Cepheus” solar project is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
The hearing will give residents and others an opportunity to provide formal testimony on the project as detailed in an application to the OPSB by the firm Lightsource bp, an international company headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. The company is proposing the installation of solar panels on a number of parcels on approximately 350 of 649 acres leased from five property owners.
Generally speaking, the leased land is located north and east of Sherwood.
The OPSB ultimately will decide if Lightsource bp’s application is granted for the project. But this decision will not be made until after formal testimony is taken by persons with an interest in the project at the Dec. 16 hearing.
The siting board’s website states that “testimony will be considered part of the official record of the case to be reviewed by the board before they make their final decision.
If you give testimony, representatives of the project developer and other parties may ask you questions about your statement.”
Written comments also can be made to the OPSB by emailing to contactOPSB@puco.ohio.gov or sending via regular mail to the Ohio Power Siting Board, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Lightsource bp’s senior director of development, Cliff Scher, told The Crescent-News Friday that his company’s application “has been deemed complete” with the siting board.
“We’re working hard to answer questions and share information that address concerns about the solar field project,” he said. “And that includes making sure people know there will be an agricultural style fence around the solar panel areas and landscape buffers between the panels and the main roads in the area and adjacent to any adjacent residents.”
Scher said Lighsource bp has reached out to homeowners within 500 feet of the solar farm to seek their participation in “good neighbor” agreements. This would provide financial payments to neighbors.
“We’re paying for the change in their view of the neighbors’ property, so instead of seeing corn or soybeans, there’s a view of the solar panels,” said Scher. “We also make commitments in the agreement to the type of landscape buffer we install on the leased property.”
The project is opposed by a citizens group named Defiance County Citizens for Responsible Solar.
The group maintains a website which states its position: “We believe true green energy solutions (do) not involve destroying farmlands, wildlife & homes.”
