Sewer rates for some Defiance County wastewater customers may be going up considerably over the next five years.
But that will depend on what action county commissioners undertake following a rate study provided by the Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP), a nonprofit agency.
RCAP’s Wayne Cannon met with commissioners during their Monday meeting to review the study.
Cannon is recommending that commissioners combine county-owned systems such as Auglaize (south of Defiance), an express sewer (that takes in Lake Christi Meadows) and Evansport to keep rates the most efficient for all users over the long haul.
Under this system, monthly rates would increase to $68.75 in the first year (from $50 in Evansport, from $55 for Auglaize customers and from $50.40 for the express sewer area). Monthly rates would rise to $73.22 in the second year for a combined system, $75.53 in the third year, $77.68 in the fourth year and $80.01 in the fifth year.
The increases in years three, four and five would represent a rate hike of approximately 3%. Cannon recommended this percentage of annual increase perpetually in the future as this has been the annual average inflation rate from 1917-2007, he noted.
If the Auglaize system would remain separate, rates for customers there would increase at a lower rate over the five-year period, going from $55 now to $62.82, according to the study in 2025.
However, this does not include the eventual cost of cleaning out the sewer lagoon that was built along Ohio 111, Cannon indicated. He estimated this cost at $500,000.
As such, he told The Crescent-News in an interview Monday that monthly rates likely would be a wash for Auglaize customers in the long run if they become part of a countywide system.
“In my opinion it will work out in the wash,” he said.
Commissioner Ryan Mack noted that officials could establish a countywide system administratively without establishing a sewer district covering the participating entities. Both matters remain under consideration by commissioners.
Rates for the Middle Creek Gordon Subdivision’s treatment system are not mentioned in the study, as Cannon recommends turning this over to Hicksville Village. The subdivision’s mechanical plant there is in need of upgrading and would require considerable cost, according to commissioners who are in discussion with Hicksville about serving the subdivision with a new line connecting to the village’s wastewater treatment system.
The study assumes that this system will be turned over to Hicksville.
It also noted that capital costs for the aforementioned systems — $598,000 for Evansport, $459,735 for Lake Christi Meadows and $182,483 for the express sewer’s lift station — will be covered with COVID-related federal money. The rates mentioned above take into account these capital expenditures, Cannon said.
During Monday’s meeting, he indicated that county sewer rates haven’t been adjusted in some time.
For example, he noted, that rates for the Auglaize system — which includes customers in Paulding County — have not changed since it began functioning approximately a decade ago.
Commissioners took no action Monday and will continue to mull the survey results and recommendations.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• opened bids with Engineer Warren Schlatter for paving work in Brunersburg, Ney and Sherwood. Bids were received from Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $70,752; and Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, $77,878. The engineer’s estimate was $75,000. The bids will be reviewed with a contract awarded at a later date.
• met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for his monthly update.
• received an update on pending legal matters from Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman.
