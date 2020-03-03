NAPOLEON — A date and time for the special meeting/public forum on the proposed reciprocity income tax credit was set when the Napoleon City Council met Monday.
The public forum will be held March 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Oberhaus Park to give residents an opportunity to speak with city leaders on the proposal of changing the city’s 100% reciprocity income tax credit to 50% reciprocity income tax credit to help fund one additional police dispatcher and one full-time and one part-time position on the fire and rescue. The reduced tax credit would also provide some funds for other city needs.
Several pieces of legislation were considered at Monday’s meeting. Two were presented for first readings. The first reading was given to an ordinance which amends the codified ordinances to allow city residents to have a second bag of trash for pick-up. The second ordinance increased the composition of the police department to include the school resource officer. Council accepted the first and final reading.
Second readings were accepted for two ordinances. The first approved an ODOT Repair Project, and the second approved December 2019 replacement pages to the city codified ordinances.
Two resolutions were given third resolutions. The first authorized the expenditure of funds over $25,000 for the purpose of implementation of a GIS System, and to sole source the implementation to Stantec Consulting Services Inc.
The second resolution authorizes participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cooperative purchasing program.
Council awarded the bid for the east and west Graceway Drive improvements project to Helms and Son for $430,000. City manager Joel Mazur noted that the project was originally estimated at $465,000. The city received a bid $445,000 in 2019 but did not proceed with the project.
Specifications for a mini-excavator were approved for the city electric department with $50,000 budgeted. Mazur explained that the new model will be thinner and lighter in weight, which will decrease the amount of damage done to the yards of residents.
Also approved was the purchase of two police department vehicles. Matthews Ford of Oregon was awarded the bid of $92,958, which was lower than the budgeted amount of $96,800. Matthews also will do the upfits onsite, saving even more money. Law director Billy Harmon will prepare legislation for the next meeting.
Finance director Kelly O’Boyle advised council that three appointments are needed for a local Board of Tax Review. Council will appoint two members, and Mazur will appoint one. She asked that names be brought to the next council meeting on March 16.
Council directed Harmon to draft legislation and contracts for the fire/EMS contracts with Freedom, Harrison and Napoleon townships, Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and the village of Florida.
Council President Joe Bialorucki read the letter of resignation from Councilman Jeff Mires. Mires will be sworn in this week as a Fulton County commissioner. Council members accepted the resignation. A round of applause was given for the absent Mires in thanks for his service. Individual messages of appreciation and best wishes also were noted.
Bialorucki, Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Lori Siclair praised the Napoleon Fire Department for the cooperation and assistance given with Liberty Center Fire Department at the scene of a multi-semi accident Feb. 26 during a snowstorm on U.S. 24. One of the Napoleon firefighters entered a semi cab that was under another semi to render aid. They each expressed to Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien that the calm and professional manner heard on scanner traffic was impressive, showing what a competent crew Napoleon has.
O’Brien noted that the department was appreciative that the city leaders were listening to the traffic, and that they cared about what they were doing. He said the training of the department changes everything and makes a difference in response to these types of situations.
