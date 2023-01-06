HICKSVILLE — Defiance County commissioners met here Thursday with representatives of a solar development company proposing a renewable energy project across two counties.
HICKSVILLE — Defiance County commissioners met here Thursday with representatives of a solar development company proposing a renewable energy project across two counties.
The discussions with David Gulden and Aaerin Garczyk of the firm Geenex Solar were part of county commissioners' regular monthly session in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.
The project is not only planned in the southwest part of Defiance County — in Hicksville Township, just south of the village — but also in Paulding’s Carryall Township. The affected areas are on both sides of Ohio 49.
Geenex is exploring the possibility of a 1,400-acre facility capable of producing 140 megaWatts of power, with property rental efforts well underway. Solar companies typically lease land for decades to provide space for panels that generate power placed on the electric grid, provided an electrical substation is nearby.
"They're still waiting on a little bit of land acquisition, but they're projected to be pretty close," said Commissioner David Kern about information imparted during Thursday's meeting. "They're trying to have all the land acquisition by sometime in February, and once they have that they're going to hold pubic meetings."
Two are planned, he noted, perhaps in early April and early May. Because the project is proposed in two counties, one will be held in Defiance County, the other in Paulding County, according to Kern.
The company plans to make an application to the Ohio Power Siting Board — the Columbus entity which gives approval or denial to proposed power projects — in the second of third quarter of this year, he added.
Kern said the company isn't sure when it might have details on financing and payment in lieu of taxes agreements. The latter provides local governmental entities with regular cash payments once solar fields are operational.
Solar projects in Ohio typically rely on tax credits.
Earlier Thursday, commissioners met with Mayor Ron Jones to discuss matters involving the village government.
These included the town's ongoing well field development project, plans to build a splash pad and pool, a planned industrial speculation building and grant writing options.
In other business Thursday, commissioners approved a number of annual reorganizational matters.
They agreed to keep their regular meeting schedule — 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays until the conclusion of business and study sessions, when needed, at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
They also will continue to meet in Hicksville at 9 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.