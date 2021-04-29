NAPOLEON — Representatives from Garmann Miller Architects revealed proposed plans for a new athletic/academic addition to Napoleon Junior/Senior High School via Zoom during the Napoleon Area Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
Matt Hibner, Garmann Miller board member and an architect, and Brian Wolf, a project manager for the firm, revealed proposed plans for a two-story, 81,000-square-foot addition that would house athletic/academic spaces.
The two explained plans were drawn to address specific needs of the district following visioning meetings in January with school/community members. In January, Hibner and Wolf met with individuals representing business/curriculum, athletic/boosters and community/family.
Ideas included extra space for athletic events/storage, family recreational spaces, as well as classroom space for vo-ag/industrial arts. At that time, superintendent Erik Belcher explained if a building were to come to fruition, it would be located at the back of the existing junior/senior high building.
"We met with the groups back in January, we got a lot of feedback, followed up by a meeting with the natatorium committee in which we got a lot of information from them as well," said Hibner. "We then went to work on the design, and at the end of February/early March, we shared very preliminary drawings with Dr. Belcher, before going back to work the past six weeks to get to this point tonight with these preliminary drawings to share with you."
Hibner shared his screen with the members of the board, which showed the addition on the west end of Napoleon Junior/Senior High School. Hibner pointed out a reconfiguration of the first-floor main entry, secondary entrances and a drive leading to vo-ag classrooms.
Inside the new space on the first floor at the new main entrance, Hibner pointed out a space which could be used as a ticketing office, as well as a long atrium that at the end, would lead to the natatorium and the Grand Canyon.
"We want to expand upon that and use that (atrium) as a gateway, a streetscape, that would allow people to connect to the various spaces," said Hibner.
Hibner then pointed out a multi-use gymnasium at the south end of the addition that would include three full-size gyms for basketball/volleyball use, a three-lane indoor track, as well as spaces for a pole vault pit and long jump pit.
Connected to that space between the new gyms and the natatorium would be locker rooms, storage spaces, coaches offices and changing rooms. At the west end of the new space would be a turf area for baseball/softball cages, golf nets as well as use for indoor football walk-throughs.
The new turf/gymnasium space would encompass approximately 10,000 square feet.
"This is a very large space, that would include secondary entrances and exits that would allow teams to get to the various athletic fields faster," said Hibner.
The architect pointed out just to the north of the new entrance would be an innovation lab/community room in the front, storage in the middle and a virtual reality lab behind the storage areas. To the east of those spaces would be a new multi-purpose weight room that includes a training room.
A hallway from the atrium would run north to end of the building, where new vo-ag classrooms, an office, storage room, metal shop and wood shop would be located at the west end of the building. The metal and wood shops would include garage doors to move materials in and out more easily.
East of the hallway, or just west of the existing building by the junior high gymnasium, new locker rooms, coaches offices/changing rooms, restrooms and a new concession stand would be included. The existing locker rooms near the junior high gym would be converted into referee changing rooms.
"One of the items we heard from all the groups was the need for storage, and this addition would add quite a bit of storage throughout," said Hibner.
Moving to the second floor, Hibner shared stairs and elevators would lead to a new seating area about the natatorium that would seat approximately 543 people. A storage room and pair of mechanical rooms would complete work on the second floor.
"It's an amazing project, what you're looking at, and we're extremely excited to be a part of the team," said Hibner. "It's a very ambitious plan, we're looking at approximately 81,000 square feet of new building space, but it would be a state of the art facility, to say the least."
Said Wolf: "I echo what Matt said, there was a lot of passion going into this, and if built, it would be second-to-none. At this point, we could move forward with 3-D renderings, which would bring much more of the flash to the plan."
Hibner and Wolf explained that after getting feedback following the presentation, Garmann Miller will get to work to develop its plans with its engineering team, which would lead to a probable cost for the addition.
"Just with where things are at from a market standpoint, we’re seeing costs in that $250-$300 per square foot range, so that’s something to keep in mind,” said Hibner. “It’s too early to pinpoint that, we’re at a preliminary level, but we’re using historical averages along with market conditions and trends to give you a ballpark figure of what you could expect of this magnitude and scale."
At $250-$300 a square foot, that would translate $20,250,000-$24,300,000 to build the addition as proposed.
Belcher explained the addition would serve many purposes.
"Each one of these areas will serve multiple facets, and we also have to remember that some of the spaces that we currently have are going to be freed up for even more things," said Belcher.
Following the presentation, there was no further discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.