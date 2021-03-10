Some Defiance city councilmen want to set some boundaries when it comes to a proposed expansion of the city's outdoor refreshment area.
The topic was the subject of a lengthy council study session Tuesday night, drawing opposition from some councilmen and a few residents.
Council also learned that letters will be sent to city businesses advising them of their sidewalk snow removal obligations (see related story).
Expansion of the Defiance outdoor refreshment area (DORA) was proposed at last week's council meeting by Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau executive director Kirstie Mack. She returned to council Tuesday night with a more in-depth presentation, showing maps of the proposed expansion area.
DDVB is proposing that the 96-acre DORA district be expanded by approximately 18 acres into the following areas:
• on Clinton Street, just north of the Maumee River, including Pontiac Park and burgeoning park space just west of the Purple Heart Bridge next to Sensory Effects.
• on Clinton Street just south of the bridge. An area there on the west side of Clinton Street’s 100 block is expected to be cleared of several buildings this year, with greenspace or a park-like setting to follow.
• on Clinton Street, between Don Miller Drive and the CSX Railroad viaduct to include an area where D-Town Food Market & Oasis is located, and where food trucks set up last year.
• the east bank of the Auglaize River, between Second and Hopkins streets. The area is greenspace now, but the city has discussed the possibility of installing park-like features there or even a Native American tribute.
• all of Kingsbury Park, except for the park's swimming pool.
The DORA district — approved by council in 2019 in the downtown area — comes with a number of restrictions. For example, alcohol can only be consumed in outside public spaces provided in special cups by liquor-permit establishments within the district.
But like last week, adding Kingsbury Park sparked some concerns, particularly from At-large Councilman Steve Waxler. He voiced concern about the message this would send in a park where families gather.
(While alcoholic beverage consumption is not allowed in the parks presently, Law Director Sean O'Donnell said Tuesday that the city code allows for exceptions to be made for a DORA district.)
"I still have a problem with having alcohol in Kingsbury Park with the pool and kids there," he said. "You have a playground there, you have a pool there. I don't think we're setting a good example having people sitting around drinking at that location, so I'm totally against Kingsbury Park."
Too, he is concerned that "we're basing everything on alcohol to revitalize our downtown, I don't think that's (what) we want to be known as."
Mack responded that "the drunken district" is "definitely not the direction we're looking to create by any means."
Waxler is worried that consumers of alcoholic beverages will use their DORA cups illegally by filling them with drink not permitted under the rules — such as that taken from a cooler they bring into the parks.
While he supports the DDVB's efforts to improve opportunities downtown, Waxler would like to see merchants have more evening and weekend hours to help bolster pedestrian traffic there. He believes their participation in the DDVB's promotional efforts is important.
"... until the merchants get on board with this, we're kind of beating a dead horse," he said.
Mack noted that activities and changes proposed recently by the DDVB and the city might give the downtown businesses "a reason for you to stay open. Hence the reason we're doing a lot of the things we're doing."
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste also expressed opposition to the proposal.
"I'm not in favor of this — the changes — unless I have something that says there's a necessity for it," he said. "I've not seen it yet."
Mack noted that one other community has expanded its outdoor refreshment area into park land adjacent to its DORA, noting "that is the main space for a lot of their events. ... They have created four new events because of the space that is open for DORA," she said.
In anticipation of legislation that council will be asked to consider in the future expanding the DORA, Waxler proposed a motion barring Kingsbury and Pontiac parks from the district. But this failed with only he and Eureste supporting such an exclusion.
(Council also approved a motion, 5-2, directing Law Director Sean O'Donnell to draw up legislation approving the DORA expansion's approval with only Eureste and Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt opposing the motion.)
In expressing concern about the DORA expansion, Corbitt said "we're creating that temptation if we open it up that far," he said.
"I would say no matter what we do the temptation of an open container does create ... those type of questions," responded Mack. "We had a lot of those kinds of things coming up a year and half ago as well (when the DORA was created). We have not seen any of those things happen."
"You haven't got them out of downtown yet though," countered Corbitt.
Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel indicated support for the DORA expansion. He noted that alcohol consumption already is taking place in the parks, suggesting that it's discretely consumed there.
He didn't think the expansion to the parks would be a "big deal," but it "has to be policed."
And Mack noted that the Metro Parks Board, which has jurisdiction over Pontiac Park, recently passed a resolution supporting the DORA's expansion into that park.
The DORA district was created in 2019 to provide opportunities for downtown businesses to serve adult beverages on public sidewalks in special cups during specified hours. Since then, Mack indicated that police have uncovered no rules violations.
She told council Tuesday that the expansion's purpose is to tie efforts to make the downtown more vibrant to riverfront development and the nearby parks (primarily Kingsbury and Pontiac).
"Why include the parks at all?," she asked rhetorically. "Again that downtown district connection and looking at it as one whole is ideal right now."
In that vein, Mack said the DDVB has added a new theme in addition to "Defiance, A Great Place to Live" — "Defiance, where friends, families and the rivers meet."
Following council's study session Tuesday, Corbitt read correspondence from three city residents on the DORA proposal.
Christa Jones, 212 Catalina Drive; Teresa Molnar, 1304 Powell View Drive; and Brenda Woody, 1540 Woodhurst Drive, all expressed opposition to the idea.
