Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration reviewed its proposed 2023 budget with city council Tuesday that shows a modest increase overall, but a significant rise in the general fund.
At $53.5 million for all funds, the city’s spending plan is only 2.6% higher than this year’s adopted amount ($52.2 million). But the general fund would rise several times more than that, going from $11.5 million to $13.1 million (a 13.8% increase) if council gives consent.
And that does not include an additional spending proposal not in the budget that was mentioned Tuesday — funding four new positions in the fire department with grant funds (see related story).
Two new positions, wage and health benefit increases (reaching as high as 4%) and staffing allocations are playing a major role in the rising general fund expenses, according to a summation presented to council Tuesday by Finance Director John Lehner.
The two new employee positions are for an IT technician as an assistant to the network administrator and a new parks maintenance position. However, this would be partially offset by the elimination of a vacant clerical position in the police department — ending with a net of one more full-time position in 2023. (This would bring total city employment to 171.)
The general fund can absorb such additional spending due to a healthy carryover projection on Dec. 31.
This is pegged at $6.04 million, and if it holds will represent a record level. This will have risen by $570,000 when compared to the previous year, according to Lehner.
The 2023 year-end general fund balance projection — despite the aforementioned spending increases — would drop down to a still hefty amount in the city’s financial history at $5.54 million.
In his report to council, Lehner attributed the healthy outlook to a strong performance by the city’s 1.8% income tax. Through October the year-over-year increase was 12%, he noted, while he figures the year-end comparison will settle around 7.6% by Dec. 31.
This source provides almost 70% of general fund revenue.
The 2022 income tax take figures to come in at $12.84 million by Dec. 31, according to Lehner. This too represents a record total, but that mark figures to be eclipsed next year if his calculations are correct.
He has forecasted a 2.5% income tax increase in 2023 which would boost income tax receipts to $13.2 million.
Considering all general fund revenue, Lehner noted that receipts in 2023 may total $12.6 million, or 11.9% higher than the 2022 total.
Separate from the general fund is the city’s police and fire fund which would go from $6,702,740 to $7,067,310 as proposed, a 5.4% increase.
This fund, which has a dedicated share of the city’s income tax, also relies on general fund transfers.
Also Tuesday, Lehner reviewed the city’s proposed water and sewer budgets.
These total $8.9 million and $8.2 million respectively, showing increases of 9.7% and 8.8%.
These funds are supported by charges to city customers of water and sewer service.
Council considered the city’s proposed $3.4 million capital improvements budget — funded primarily with a share of the city’s income tax and grants — last week.
It also will be considered as part of the city’s budget ordinance that council will consider during its Dec. 6 meeting.
The city’s largest proposed funds for 2023, with 2021 adopted budget figures in parentheses, are:
• general fund, $13,133,441 ($11,539,774).
• water treatment, $8,919,991 ($8,133,220).
• water pollution control (sewer), $8,238,254 ($7,571,074).
• police and fire fund, $7,067,310 ($6,702,720).
• health trust (employee health insurance), $3,900,000 ($3,686,000).
• capital improvements, $3,465,404 ($4,362,882).
• streets, $1,317,211 ($1,298,358).
• refuse collection, $1,103,250 ($1,083,000).
• sewer capital improvements, $1,544,000 ($1,511,000).
• utilities billing office, $874,450 ($858,245).
• revolving loan, $822,340 ($935,000).
• police pension, $502,100 ($438,860).
• hotel/motel tax, $383,420 ($339,100).
• fire pension, $462,100 ($445,915).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.