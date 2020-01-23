AYERSVILLE — Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis has announced recent promotions in the department.
Matt Hanenkrath was promoted to assistant chief from captain. Hanenkrath comes from a long history in the fire service. His parents, Hal and Lori Hanenkrath, were very active in years past. He has been an officer with Highland Township for many years.
Jeremy Smith was promoted to captain from lieutenant. Smith has been in the fire service for many years starting just outside of the township before moving. He has strong communication, both verbally and written.
Michelle Healy was promoted to lieutenant. Healy has been in the fire service for five years. She has a strong background in EMS, is very detail oriented and started a reading program this year at Ayersville Local Schools.
