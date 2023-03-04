A Defiance native has been promoted to a new officer’s position in the U.S. Navy and is about to embark upon a new challenge, but she may not be done yet, given her passion for the service.
Suzanna Brugler, a 1993 Defiance High School graduate and daughter of Linda and S.G. Brugler of Defiance, was promoted to captain in October, which places her just one step away from admiral, though there are four levels of that position — ranging from lower rear admiral to admiral.
Although stationed today in Caliornia, where she lives with her husband, John Semper, and their two sons, Sebastian, 8, and Leo, 5, the family will be pulling up stakes and heading for Bogota, Colombia, following her promotion from commander to captain.
As the U.S. Navy chief in Bogota, Brugler will serve within the Ministry of Defense for the South American nation and interact with the Colombian Navy. This is no coincidence, given that Brugler has studied, and speaks, Spanish.
As for the possibility of achieving the rank of admiral in the future, Brugler said this is a “timing thing” as there are “a lot fewer opportunities” for this, but “yes I would be considered in the running to make admiral down the road,” perhaps in 4-7 years.
Brugler could retire before then — in approximately three years — but her passion for the Navy may result in an extended career. The maximum is 30 years, so that would given her 13 more years in the Navy if she so chooses.
However, she notes that this will be a family decision.
“I can retire in about three years if I want,” she explained. “That would fulfill my 20 years, but because I’m a captain now I can serve from 3-13 years. A lot of what is going to determine this is my husband and his career and where I might be assigned. It’s a family decision, it’s not just my decision.”
While that decision may require some deliberation, there’s nothing unclear about Brugler’s passion for the Navy — it runs deep.
This became ever more apparent for her when in 2011 she took a break from active duty and became a Navy reservist. But she resumed her active duty career some time later, noting that “I really missed it. I kind of realized 18 months after I left active duty how much I missed it.”
She missed working with sailors who she describe as “incredibly bright, dedicated, patriotic people.”
“I miss the active duty work and it’s because of the people,” Brugler said.
Education has been a key part of her journey through the Navy.
A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. with a bachelor of science degree in English and a concentration in Spanish, Brugler also graduated from the U.S. Naval War College in 2019 with a master of arts in defense and strategic studies with an emphasis on foreign affairs/African studies.
Her varied Navy career has taken her to various parts of the United States and across the globe.
This includes serving as a congressional liaison at a NATO facility in Norfolk, Va. as well as time as a Navy foreign area officer with U.S. embassies in Africa and the Middle East while coordinating women, peace and security initiatives.
Too, she’s served as interagency coordinator for a task force helping 7,079 Afghan refugees depart Kabul, Afghanistan for the U.S., and according to the Navy, Brugler “conceived of, and led, the first bilateral women-in-uniform leadership exchange” with Bahrain.
Additionally, she’s been a Navy communication chief and and director of public affairs for one unit, and served on a number of vessels, including the USS New York, made with 7.5 tons of steel from the World Trade Center that was brought down by terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Aircraft carriers took her through the Arabian Gulf during Operation Iraqi Freedom and she’s traveled twice through the Taiwan Strait, a body of water separating China and Taiwan, an independent country which China effectively claims as a province, suggesting the tensions there.
The list of countries to which Brugler has been posted through the years includes Spain, Italy, Kenya, Tanzania, Maritius, Mozambique, Bahrain, Japan and Cuba (Guantanamo Bay).
These experiences form quite a varied resume for Brugler, and the list may get even longer in the future, starting with her soon-to-be posting in Colombia. She will see where that takes her next.
