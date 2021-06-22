Free take-home Naloxone (Narcan) kits will be available at Defiance Public Library System libraries as part of an outreach effort by ProMedica’s PEND program.
Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids in the event of an overdose.
The program is funded by the Ohio Department of Health, with the goal of helping as many as possible in northwest Ohio who are at risk, or have a loved one at risk, of opioid-related overdoses.
“Given the extent of the opiate epidemic locally, anyone can benefit from having a kit on hand, not only those who are personally impacted by addiction,” said Savannah King, PEND project coordinator.
Training on how to use the kits also will be available.
Kits will be available at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., June 23, 24, and 30 from 10 a.m.-noon on the main floor, next to the circulation desk; at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, on June 22 from 10 a.m.-noon; and at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, on June 29 from 10 a.m.-noon in the community room.
