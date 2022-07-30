ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital has been recognized as a “2022-2023 Best Hospital for High Performing in Hip Fracture” procedures by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
“I am very proud of our services at ProMedica Defiance and our commitment to the community to continuously provide excellent care. We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Keith Burmeister, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital president.
To help patients decide where to receive care, U.S. News & World Report states that it generates hospital rankings by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.
U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The “Best Hospitals” methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital is a member of ProMedica, a mission-based, not-for-profit integrated healthcare organization headquartered in Toledo. ProMedica serves communities in 28 states.
