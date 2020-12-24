ProMedica grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Foundation recently received a grant of $10,000 from The Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will help support the installation of new sensory playground which will include rubber resurfacing and musical and movement gardens. Pictured are Doug Bush (left), president, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital; and Jay Hanson, Defiance Area Foundation grants committee member.

