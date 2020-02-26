• Defiance County

Open house:

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1252 Ralston Ave., Defiance, is hosting an open house from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today for its new Total Rehab department to highlight the new addition and services offered in suite 300.

Experts will be on hand to answer questions about pelvic health and dry needling services.

Load comments