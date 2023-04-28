Volunteers of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital were recently recognized during a luncheon at the Defiance Eagles.
Barbara Buchanan, a volunteer at the Defiance Thrift and Gift Shop, was recognized as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Along with Rosie Bryant, Buchanan is the chairperson of the thrift shop at 1130 E. Second St.
Other nominees included Joan Bailey, Pam Barnett, Kelly Brown, Sharlene Bunke, Evelyn Cook, Barbara Dales, Deb Dunbar, Peg Hahn, Jill Krutsch, Dian Okuley, Wanda Schlachter, Deb Smith, Marilyn Smith, Dan Wagner and Vicki Wagner. All were nominated by fellow volunteers for their dedication to the community and the hospital volunteer program.
Marilyn Smith and Martha Dennie were each given a President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for their lifetime achievement of 4,000-plus hours. They have been hospital volunteers for 20-plus years in many different areas.
Dennie has been the auxiliary board recording secretary and volunteered at the thrift shop and information desk, since the hospital relocated, accumulating 4,511 hours. Smith earned her 4,432 hours helping in the surgery center and at the information desk.
In 2022, 107 volunteers donated 13,550 hours of their time. They were recognized in separate categories based on more than 100, 200, 300, 400 or 600 hours provided.
Volunteers, with the number of hours donated in 2022, were:
Sharlene Bunke, 639; Kelly Brown, 477; Deb Dunbar, 462; Barbara Buchanan, 449; Joan Bailey, 440; Evelyn Cook, 414; Lee Williams, 411; Barbara Dales, 410; Pat Zachrich, 391; Vicki Wagner, 381; Kandy Guilliam, 338; Wanda Schlachter, 330; Dian Okuley, 289; Sandy Frankowski, 281; Wanda Chochol, 279; Mavis Kime, 273; Jerame Williamson, 269; Larry Yoder, 257; Virginia Prucha, 255; Betty Ellison, 243; Peg Hahn, 242; Joanne Santo, 239; Dyle Roth and 232; Nancy Swingle and Ricki Burkhardt, 228; Martha Dennie, 226; Mary Keel, 224; Donna Black, 217; Jill Krutsch, 213; Eleanor Roth, 195; Jim Kline, 194; Siegfried Kircher, 192; Lynn Fensler, 189; Betty Pickering, 185; Marty Schaufele, 181; Dan Wagner, 178; Buck Buchanan, 175; Joanne Murphy, 174; Deb Smith, 166; Sylvia Kircher, 158; Judy Davis, 156; Richard Weisgerber, 155; Dottie Mottashed and Agnes McDonald, 149; Deb Weisgerber, 148; Barbara Ivey, 146; Leroy McQuay and Jerry Fensler, 144; Susan Shirey, 143; Craig Frankowski, 139; Cathie Bok, 133; Linda Sisco and Lester Sanders, 130; Judith Younger and Jane Claussen, 122; Terry Adams, 120; Diane Stemen, 118; Pat Hostetler and Tammy Saylor, 110; Arlene Rozevink, 109; Deb Bowers and Steve Santo, 108; and Sandy Youkers and Beverie McCoy, 107.
The services and funds raised by the volunteers allow the Defiance Regional Auxiliary to donate to the hospital, to fund various projects and purchase needed equipment.
In 2022, the auxiliary funded the Beautiful Beginnings program and the Sufficient Grace ministries program, and provided stuffed animals for pediatric patients, Goodnight Moon books for all newborns, a new baby warmer and car seats for families in need. A bariatric wheelchair and a new echo bed for the cardio/respiratory area were purchased with auxiliary funding.
The hospital is recruiting for additional volunteers at the surgery center, information desk, coffee cart, gift shop or thrift shop.
To learn more about the Defiance Regional Hospital Auxiliary and volunteer opportunities, contact Gina Sheffel at 419-783-6800.
