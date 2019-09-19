• Defiance County
Walks scheduled:
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance, will join hundreds of organizations and hospitals nationwide to observe Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Monday.
At noon Monday, the hospital will host a walk challenge on its campus led by PDRH total rehab team. The public is welcome to take part in this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.