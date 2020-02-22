Prom dress drive

The fourth annual dress drive hosted by the Alpha Xi Delta sorority at Defiance College will be held at Defiance’s First Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7 and 1-2 p.m. March 8. Those wishing to donate a dress may do so at Butler Real Estate, 301 Clinton St., through March 4. Checking out the dress selection to date are Allie White (left), DC; Anne Gregory (center), Butler Real Estate; and Lynne Stuckey, DC.
