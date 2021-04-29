• Fulton County

Enforcement blitzes:

Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced an upcoming traffic enforcement blitz in Fulton County to coincide with local high school proms.

According to a press release, the blitz of May 1-2 will occur in conjunction with Archbold, Evergreen and Wauseon high schools' proms. A second blitz will run May 15-16, to coincide with Pike-Delta-York High School's prom.

Deputies will be on the look out for "impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving," Sheriff Miller said. "The blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety."

