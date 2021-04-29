• Fulton County
Enforcement blitzes:
Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced an upcoming traffic enforcement blitz in Fulton County to coincide with local high school proms.
According to a press release, the blitz of May 1-2 will occur in conjunction with Archbold, Evergreen and Wauseon high schools' proms. A second blitz will run May 15-16, to coincide with Pike-Delta-York High School's prom.
Deputies will be on the look out for "impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving," Sheriff Miller said. "The blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.