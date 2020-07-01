A prolonged stretch of hot, dry weather is on the way for northwest Ohio.
While many areas received significant rainfall Friday night, very little, if any, precipitation is in any forecast for a week or longer, and that will be coupled with high temperatures in the 90- to 95-degree range, according to weather forecasts, including the National Weather Service's (NWS).
According to Michael Skipper, a meteorologist at the NWS' North Webster office in northeast Indiana, an "upper level ridge" is the cause of that forecast. Such ridges have a tendency to stay in place for some time, he indicated, and can be accelerated by drier ground.
"It can be very persistent," he said Tuesday afternoon. "Right now I don't see really you guys getting any rain in the next week."
Before Friday's rainfall, northwest Ohio already was in an "abnormally dry" area, Skipper explained. A narrow band of heavier rain went through the area Friday, but many areas received only between one-tenth and a quarter inch of rain, he noted.
"Overall, there's a deficit of rainfall," Skipper said of the local area. "It's going to get a lot worse in the next week."
His comment references the aforementioned dry, hot forecast.
On Tuesday afternoon, the NWS forecast for Defiance called for no rain and high temperatures near or well above 90 degrees through Monday. The predicted high for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday is 94 each day.
A more longer term forecast is offered by the Weather Channel, and predicts a prolonged hot, dry period as well.
Its 10-day predictions on Tuesday showed high temperatures between 90 and 95 degrees each day, with the first significant chance for rain (40%) not until July 8. It does call for a possible "stray shower or thunderstorm" on Monday.
The NWS' Weather Prediction Center displays precipitation predictions through a seven-day period.
The five-day total viewed Tuesday shows virtually no rain in most of Ohio and lower Michigan. The seven-day total shows some precipitation in northwest Ohio, but not much else in virtually the remainder of the state.
