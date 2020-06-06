Work that has been promised by City Hall on Defiance’s southeast side for several years is beginning to come to fruition.
The most noticeable is at East Side Park — formerly Compo Park between Karnes and Ottawa avenues — where new playground equipment and a shelterhouse have been installed. The playground is expected to be finished by the end of next week, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
Seeding and related work on the upgrade there also must be completed.
The East Side Park project had included plans to reconfigure the ballfield there, but that has been postponed.
The cost of the shelterhouse and playground equipment is $255,617, with grants through the state covering $202,000.
A multi-use path also will be constructed in the park to connect Karnes and Ottawa avenues, Sprow explained. And sidewalks connecting the shelterhouse and the playground to the parking, which will be paved, will be constructed.
Additionally, installation of a “rectangular rapid flashing beacon” — a device to assist pedestrians and bicyclists — is planned at Ottawa Avenue and Blaine Street (see related story) along with a new sidewalk on Blaine.
Drainage and pavement improvements are planned on Ottawa Avenue as well.
Elsewhere, the reconstruction of Karnes Avenue, between Summit Street and Ottawa Avenue is scheduled to begin on July 8, according to Sprow.
The street’s concrete surface will be replaced with asphalt while new sidewalks will be installed where possible.
Some related work along the street has begun, with Ohio Gas Company undertaking utility relocations.
“As always, during construction, there will be inconveniences to the public,” Sprow stated. “We ask that people are patient with construction crews and travel through work zones with caution.”
City officials are excited the work on the neighborhood is finally underway.
“When I came to office (in 2016) I think everyone knew that I wanted to make a difference in our east side of Defiance, especially the Ottawa and Ayersville corridors, and we had several townhall meetings,” said McCann, noting that “by the end of the summer” some of the work will be completed and residents “will begin to see all of our dreams become a reality.”
He credited Sprow and City Planner Niki Warncke for making the projects possible.
Other work is planned next year, including new sidewalks along Cleveland Avenue and a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
