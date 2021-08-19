water plant photo
Photo courtesy of Mike McCann

Construction of the new granulated activated carbon (GAC) addition to Defiance’s water treatment plant on Baltimore Road is moving along by general contractor Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta. This photo shows the first tank to be installed in what will be a separate building, just east of the main plant. The tanks will utilize a carbon treatment system to purify the water and remove impurities such as trihalomethanes.

