The following is a list of projects that will take place during the fifth annual Defiance Dream Center Serve Day scheduled for July 10:

• Auglaize Village — Volunteers will help prepare the village for the Motorama event scheduled July 11.

• Auto care center — Volunteers will meet in the auto care center of the Dream Center to do minor repairs, oil changes, inspections or auto detailing.

• Car wash — Volunteers will flag down vehicles, wash vehicles for free and pray for those getting their cars washed in the parking lot of Dream Center.

• City parks — Volunteers will clean up a variety of city parks, mulch playgrounds and paint as needed.

• City thank you — Volunteers will take gift baskets to various locations across the city and spend time talking to, and praying with first responders and city service employees.

• Elderly care — Volunteers will assist seniors with light landscaping, wash first-story windows and do other small projects.

• General clean-up — Volunteers will do landscaping, painting, sorting, cleaning out spaces and more.

• Lily Creek Farms — Volunteers will help with landscaping, working in the barn, assist with painting and repair projects and more.

• Loads of Love/laundromat — Volunteers will greet attendees at local laundromats, pay for laundry service and listen to anyone who needs to talk.

• Nursing home visits — Volunteers will show love to residents through window painting, bubbles, gift baskets, bird feeder refilling and more.

• Prayer walk — Volunteers will go to strategic locations and unite in prayer. Those areas include city schools, community churches, hospitals, law enforcement offices and city buildings.

• Single mom/widow assistance — Volunteers will help with various home projects from landscaping and yard care to home repairs and painting.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments