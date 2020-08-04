HICKSVILLE — Funding questions for upcoming projects were a main topic of discussion at the Hicksville village council meeting Monday in council chambers.
Village administrator Kent Miller spoke on figuring out funding for the four major projects coming up in future years for the village, namely work at the industrial park along with projects for the well field, water tower and sewer system.
The sewer system projects provided the toughest to score and fit into financial and logistical plans, with a recommendation from Miller to postpone the main project until 2022.
Council also mentioned potential concerns of maintaining traffic for the upcoming sewer separation project, scheduled to begin on Oct. 1 from the intersection of West High Street and Antwerp Drive to Chicago Avenue.
Semi traffic detours and a need to potentially contact the Ohio and Indiana Departments of Transportation were noted.
A pair of ordinances tabled in the most recent council meeting for disposal of oil and grease and rules regarding sewer usage would have rewrites completed soon by solicitor Troy Essex.
In his report, Essex noted that a license agreement with Two Bandits Brewing Co. had been completed for their outdoor sidewalk seating and was working on an ordinance with the framework for other businesses interested in similar options.
Police Chief Mark Denning noted that calls for services and cases investigated were down from this point last year, mostly due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Denning also informed council that the Ohio MARCS (multi-agency radio communication system) base antenna would be installed Aug. 10 by P&R Communications Service from Toledo and that the company would also be looking at the radios in the cruisers to help determine the causes of problems.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance vacating an alley running north and south from West High Street between lots 30 and 249 of Auditor’s First Plat and lots 1-8 in Simmons Addition.
• pre-approved Hannah Kirkman and Austin Thomas as EMT part-time employees, pending passed drug tests and interviews.
• heard from fire chief Scott Cramer regarding EMT classes beginning in mid-September for anyone interested. Those interested can contact the fire station at 419-542-1348 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or email hicksvillerescue@gmail.com.
• heard from councilman Mike Barth, who encouraged residents to return Ohio EPA water surveys. Any questions can be directed to water superintendent Jessi Randall at 419-542-8984 or at hixwater@defnet.com
