• Paulding County
Project delayed:
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a sanitary sewer line installation project on Ohio 111, between Grant and Dix streets in Paulding, has been delayed until further notice. The street had been scheduled to close last Monday for five weeks to allow VTF Excavation, LLC, Celina, to install a sanitary sewer line.
