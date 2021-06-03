The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) Project 2030 committee hosted its annual meeting and open house May 28, at the home of Mayor Mike and Laurie McCann.
With about 30 people in attendance during the annual meeting portion, Jake Oberlin was elected president, and Savanna Weber was elected vice president.
Blake Sizemore was elected treasurer and Chelsie Schroeder was elected secretary. Other committee members present included: Abigail Stehulak, Bridget Oberlin, Laurie McCann and Chris Yoder.
Jake Oberlin announced that the DAF will match new donor commitments up to $10,000 from the Community Fund. The next 10 donors will be matched at $1,000.
“We are really excited about the structure of the program, giving families at all stages the opportunity to participate at a level that’s meaningful to them now, and to grow their involvement over the next decade,” said Jake.
Doug and Drew Shindler announced that Baker-Shindler Company will make a visionary donation up to $50,000 to match other visionary gifts in honor of the Baker-Shindler Company 100-year anniversary.
“I truly believe in this community, and I believe that we need to encourage younger generations to get involved. I appreciate Project 2030 and what it is doing to help make our community better,” said Doug Shindler.
Project 2030 is a share-based donation concept where donors can acquire a share for every $25 donation. Heading into the year 2030, the Defiance County community will be able to submit ideas for a community project to build, and donors will be able to vote using their shares.
Project 2030 partner level donors are encouraged to donate $25 a month over the next 10 years, totaling $3,000, while acquiring the max number of 120 shares for an individual. Families are capped at 240 shares, but donations over that amount are welcome.
Local businesses and families can also donate to the project at a visionary level of $10,000 or more. Donations can be made monthly, quarterly, annually, and at any amount by check or through PayPal.
To learn more go to defianceareafoundation.org/project-2030, or contact Yoder at 419-782-3130.
