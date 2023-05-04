Some of the young participants from the Defiance Area Foundation’s Project 2030 meeting on Monday evening are shown here. They are, back row, from left: Bekah Figley, Vivienne Weber, Violet Weber, Brooke Figley, Knox Schroeder and Caden Schroeder. In the front row are Reese Sizemore (left) and Bankz Sizemore.
Edward Jones Financial Advisors contributed $10,000 as a visionary gift to Project2030. Pictured here are the financial advisors, from left, Bryan Post, Matt Schmenk, Melissa Stockman, Jeremy Otte, Blake Sizemore and Logan Wolfrum
Some of the young participants from the Defiance Area Foundation’s Project 2030 meeting on Monday evening are shown here. They are, back row, from left: Bekah Figley, Vivienne Weber, Violet Weber, Brooke Figley, Knox Schroeder and Caden Schroeder. In the front row are Reese Sizemore (left) and Bankz Sizemore.
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation
Edward Jones Financial Advisors contributed $10,000 as a visionary gift to Project2030. Pictured here are the financial advisors, from left, Bryan Post, Matt Schmenk, Melissa Stockman, Jeremy Otte, Blake Sizemore and Logan Wolfrum
The Defiance Area Foundation’s (DAF) Project 2030 held its annual meeting at the Stroede Center on Monday evening.
With DAF board members and Project 2030 members and donors in attendance, the Project 2030 team and 77 donors were celebrated for raising $210,361 in contributions and $322,310.68 in commitments in just three years, according to a press release. The goal is to raise $500,000 by the year 2030.
The evening also included displays of project ideas completed by nine local children. The children’s displays included a children’s museum, a dinosaur world, an amusement park, an ice skating, and rollerskating rink and a family sports complex.
Also announced was a new visionary gift of $10,000 from local Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Bryan Post, Matt Schmenk, Melissa Stockman, Jeremy Otte, Blake Sizemore and Logan Wolfrum.
“Part of our job is working with our clients to help them envision what they want their future to look like,” said Blake Sizemore, Edward Jones financial advisor. “This project is aligned with thinking about the future beyond ourselves. It’s important to create a community in which our children and future generations not only want to live in, but thrive in.”
Project 2030 is a field of interest fund under The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF). Project 2030 was launched in spring 2020 to fund a meaningful project in Defiance County in the year 2030.
It is a share-based donation concept where donors can acquire a voting share for every $25 donation. Heading into the year 2030, the Defiance County community will be able to submit project ideas and then vote on a project using their shares.
Donations can be made monthly, quarterly, annually and at any amount by check mailed to DAF, 613 W. Third St., Defiance, or through PayPal. More information is available at www.defianceareafoundation.org/project-2030 or by calling Chris Yoder, DAF executive director, at 419-782-3130.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.