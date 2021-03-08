Programs will end March 31, 2021
Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) continues to offer help with heating assistance through two programs:
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides a one time credit to your main heating source. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2021. Online applications are also available by visiting energyhelp.ohio.gov and setting up an account.
The Winter Crisis Program (WCP) provides assistance to customers that are threatened with disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service or are in need of propane, fuel oil or any other bulk fuel. The program can also assist with furnace repair up to $500.00. It continues until March 31, 2021. Income guideline’s for these two programs is at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline.
Required documentation for all household members includes: proof of 90 day income (3 months), birthdates, social security cards, electric bill, and gas bill. If disabled, you will need to bring proof of disability.
To Schedule an appointment, please contact 419-219-4641.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.