• Henry County

Fur trade:

Taylor Moyer will speak on "The Fur Trade and the Natives" in northwest Ohio during the 1790s to early 1800s during a program from 7-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St., Liberty Center. Moyer is a senior humanity teacher at Toledo school for the Arts and member of the Black Swamp InterTribal Foundation. He will have original, as well as reproduction artifacts, on display during the event.

Load comments