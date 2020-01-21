• Henry County
Fur trade:
Taylor Moyer will speak on "The Fur Trade and the Natives" in northwest Ohio during the 1790s to early 1800s during a program from 7-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St., Liberty Center. Moyer is a senior humanity teacher at Toledo school for the Arts and member of the Black Swamp InterTribal Foundation. He will have original, as well as reproduction artifacts, on display during the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.