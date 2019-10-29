ARCHBOLD — Lynn Ritter, the program coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio, will present a program about “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” at the Nov. 5 meeting of NAMI Four County.
The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.
Ritter’s presentation will explain the difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, noting that Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. She will explain the symptoms, risk factors, current research and the treatments that are available to address some of the symptoms.
She will explain resources that are available through the Alzheimer’s Association for families and caregivers who are dealing with the disease and be prepared to answer questions.
Though Alzheimer’s disease is not a mental illness, some types of psychiatric disorders are associated with a high risk of late life dementia. And persons with mental health disorders are just as likely as others to experience other medical illnesses.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI’s mission is to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, to provide free family and community education programs, to offer peer-led support groups for persons with a mental illness, and lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.
NAMI Four County generally meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office.
A different behavioral health topic is presented each month and all meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.
For more information about NAMI Four County and a listing of upcoming trainings, visit the group’s website at www.namifourcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.