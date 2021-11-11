Learn more about early childhood mental health and preparing children for success during free sessions taking place in November at Defiance Public Library.
The library and Children’s Resource Center (CRC) are partnering to offer two sessions of “Your Child’s Emotional Bounce,” an informational overview of early childhood (age 8 and under) mental health, presented by Kevin Kaplan, LSW-IECMH, a consultant with CRC.
Sessions will take place in the Children’s Room at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Kaplan will answer questions like, “What is emotional bounce?” “What makes a child resilient?” and “What are protective factors, and how can they help reduce challenging behaviors?”
The classes are free, and no registration is required. For more information, contact the library at 419-782-1456.
